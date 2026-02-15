Release of 11 Russians could be goodwill gesture by Baku — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Baku could make a gesture of goodwill in the spirit of good neighborly relations by releasing 11 Russian citizens, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Such a decision by Baku regarding our citizens (the release of 11 Russians - TASS) could become a gesture of goodwill in the spirit of good neighborliness and contribute to the further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between our countries," he said.

"The earliest possible release of the Russians is our unconditional priority," he said, adding "our embassy remains in close contact both with them and with their relatives."

The Russian citizens were detained by Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities in late June 2025. On July 1, the Sabail District Court ordered their pretrial detention for a period of four months. On October 28, a decision by the Khatai District Court extended the detention for an additional three months. The Russian nationals are accused of drug trafficking and cyber fraud.