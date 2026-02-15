{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia closely watching Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform — ambassador

Russia regularly sends observers to elections in Kazakhstan, and the upcoming March 15 referendum on the republic’s new constitution will be no exception, Alexey Borodavkin added

ASTANA, February 15. /TASS/. Russia is closely following the process of constitutional reform in Kazakhstan and hopes that the proposed changes will further strengthen domestic political stability in the republic, Russia’s ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin said in an interview with TASS.

"We are closely watching the actively ongoing process of preparing the country’s new basic law and the discussion of its provisions. The adoption of a new constitution is, without exaggeration, a new milestone in the country’s history. We hope that the proposed changes will strengthen domestic political stability, including in its interethnic aspects, and at the same time boost the comprehensive modernization of Kazakhstan’s entire political architecture being carried out at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev — a large-scale reset and improvement of the effectiveness of key state institutions," the diplomat said.

Russia regularly sends observers to elections in Kazakhstan, and the upcoming March 15 referendum on the republic’s new constitution will be no exception, Borodavkin added.

"According to established practice, Russia regularly sends its observers to elections and referendums in Kazakhstan. For example, our representatives were present during the nationwide vote on amendments to the constitution in June 2022. I believe the upcoming constitutional referendum will be no exception," the diplomat said.

The referendum, in accordance with a decree by the president of Kazakhstan, will be held on March 15. The draft new constitution includes changes to more than 80% of the text of the current basic law adopted in 1995. Key innovations include a transition to a unicameral parliament consisting of 145 deputies, the establishment of the post of vice president, as well as the creation of the People’s Council of Kazakhstan as the highest consultative body under the president with the right of legislative initiative.

