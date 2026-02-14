Slovakia has sufficient oil reserves after suspension of deliveries via Druzhba pipeline

BRATISLAVA, February 14. /TASS/. Despite the suspension of Russian oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline, Slovakia maintains adequate reserves of oil and petroleum products, according to the State Reserves Administration of Slovakia. The agency assured that, with government approval, it is prepared to release the necessary reserves to ensure supply stability.

An emergency meeting of Slovakia’s Energy Security Commission is scheduled for Monday, February 16. The session will evaluate the current situation and discuss strategic measures to secure the country’s oil supply. Bratislava is actively monitoring developments related to the Druzhba pipeline, which has been suspended since early February.

The Slovak Ministry of Economy reported on Friday that the nation’s strategic reserves are sufficient to cover approximately 90 days of consumption. The ministry remains optimistic that energy supplies via the Druzhba pipeline will be restored in the coming days.

It is noteworthy that Hungary and Slovakia receive oil directly from other EU countries through the Druzhba pipeline, which passes through Hungary to Croatia and then on to Serbia.