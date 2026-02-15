Chief of Russian army’s General Staff inspects Battlegroup Center units — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, General Valery Gerasimov inspected the Battlegroup Center formations and units and heard reports from the commander and other commanders on the current situation in the special military operation zone, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, inspected the progress of combat missions by formations and military units of the Battlegroup Center," the ministry reported.

In particular, Gerasimov heard reports from, Commander of the Battlegroup Center, Colonel General Valery Solodchuk on the current situation in the area of responsibility, as well as reports from formation commanders, formation commanders, and other officials on the results of combat missions.

Gerasimov noted that troops of the joint group of forces continue their offensive in virtually all directions of the special military operation.

