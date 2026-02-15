MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Due to its ideological rigidity and refusal to engage in direct dialogue with Russia, Europe has effectively deprived itself of a seat at the negotiating table on the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

He noted that because of their "ideological rigidity and outright incompetence," those currently responsible for shaping the foreign policy guidelines of "united Europe" have made a strategic miscalculation.

"By refusing direct dialogue with our country, Brussels has essentially deprived itself of a place at the negotiating table," Galuzin emphasized.