Rubio reveals US negotiating lineup for talks on Ukraine in Geneva

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner will participate in the consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on Tuesday in Geneva, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

"We’ve made some pretty substantial progress. But ultimately, we have to see a final resolution to this to feel that it's been worth the work. But we're going to keep trying. And our negotiators, Steve Witkoff, and now Jared Kushner's involved, have dedicated a tremendous amount of time to this. And they'll have meetings again on Tuesday in regards to this," Rubio told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that a new round of talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine would take place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Russian delegation will be headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.