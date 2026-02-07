Germany’s economic losses from recent years’ crises reach nearly €1 trillion

BERLIN, February 7. /TASS/. Germany’s economic losses from recent prolonged crises have reached nearly €1 trillion, the Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW) reported.

Total losses in real GDP from 2020-2026 amount to €940 billion. Per employed person, this equals a loss of over €20,000 in added value, resulting from the pandemic, the Ukraine conflict and US confrontational policies. Economists estimate a quarter of the sum occurred in 2026 due to customs conflicts with Trump’s administration.

In 2025, Germany’s economy grew by only 0.2%, narrowly avoiding a third consecutive year of zero growth. "The current decade so far has been marked by extraordinary shocks and a massive burden of economic structural adaptation," IW expert Michael Gromling said. By comparison, the 2001-2004 stagnation cost about €360 billion and the 2008-2009 financial crisis cost €525 billion.

Gromling's analysis compared actual trends with a scenario without these shocks. It notes "significant and increasing economic losses" and that economic activity has not exceeded 2019 levels for three years after the pandemic recovery. The crisis, initially triggered by COVID-19, was exacerbated by the cessation of Russian gas supplies.