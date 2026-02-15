Kiev did not respond to Russia’s proposal on ceasefire monitoring center — Galuzin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Kiev has not responded to Russia’s proposal to establish a bilateral center for monitoring and controlling the ceasefire regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Kiev has left unanswered our proposals to enhance the effectiveness of the negotiating process through the creation of a bilateral center for monitoring and controlling the ceasefire regime, as well as working groups to address military, political, and humanitarian issues. There has also been no clear reaction to our readiness to raise the level of the heads of delegations," he said.

According to Galuzin, the Istanbul format of negotiations has not been formally closed by anyone, and Russia has not withdrawn from the process. "As you may recall, three rounds of consultations were held there in 2025: in May, June, and July. At the same time, in November of last year, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry publicly announced a unilateral suspension of the negotiations in Istanbul, allegedly due to a lack of ‘tangible progress.’ This looks, at the very least, strange," the deputy minister added.