MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Chisinau and its Brussels curators will undoubtedly continue their course toward the "Romanianization" of Moldova, while Moscow hopes that the Moldovan people will be able to defend their identity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"There is no doubt that official Chisinau and its Brussels curators will continue the course toward dismantling Moldovan statehood, its sovereignty, the national identity and cultural code of Moldovans," Galuzin noted.

"The position of Bucharest itself is also noteworthy. There, despite the national elite’s strong commitment to the ‘Romanianization’ of Moldova, they are in no rush to support hasty statements by the Chisinau leadership about the need to unite the two countries and prefer to refer to the necessity of an expression of will by the Moldovan people on this issue. I hope that they will be able to defend their identity," the senior diplomat said.

According to him, the ongoing attempts by the country’s current pro-Western forces to artificially "Romanianize" Moldova are regretful.