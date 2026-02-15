Putin popular in Russia across all age groups — Peskov

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is popular across all age groups in the country, literally from young to old, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS.

Commenting on the sale of various goods featuring Putin’s image, the Kremlin spokesman observed that the head of state is "indeed popular."

"He is popular, as we say in Russian, 'from young to old'. Putin is popular among all age groups in our country, and he enjoys the trust of citizens of very different ages," Peskov said.

"This is one of the expressions of that affection for him," the Kremlin spokesman concluded, referring to merchandise depicting Putin.