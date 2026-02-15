Kallas says situation with freedom of speech in Estonia is much better than in US

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas pointed out to the US that the situation with freedom of speech there is worse than in Estonia.

She said this at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

Responding to the moderator's question about US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's criticism of Europe's worsening problems with freedom of speech, Kallas said: "Coming from a country that is second in the Press Freedom Index, to hear criticism of press freedom from a country that is 58th in this list, it is interesting."

However, when the moderator asked her if this meant a conflict between Europe and the US, she immediately countered saying that it only meant that "the EU and the US are intertwined.".