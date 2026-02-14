Ex-director of Kalashnikov Concern detained on power abuse charges in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. A court in Moscow has arrested the Kalashnikov Concern’s former director of procurement and logistics, Ksenia Grashchenkova, as part of a criminal case into abuse of power, committed while implementing state defense contracts.

A law enforcement source told TASS Grashchenkova was detained "in the course of a preliminary investigation into a multimillion fraud" and charged with abuse of office.

She was charged under Article 201 of the Russian Criminal Code, 'Abuse of Authority,' committed in a group, while fulfilling the state defense order, which has involved grave consequences.

According to the source, Grashchenkova has been placed under arrest and is now in custody in a pretrial detention facility in Moscow.