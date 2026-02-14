INTERVIEW: BRICS proposes alternative to systems dependent on US

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. BRICS is aware of the risks of pressure from Washington and will develop an alternative to any system the US could dismantle "with the push of a button," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

"I don’t think anyone is underestimating the risks associated with the US policy of sanctions and tariff pressure. But it doesn’t mean that everyone is ready to succumb to pressure, or in effect, a diktat. BRICS was established to create, if you will, an alternative for anything that could be shut down with the push of a button, as we’ve already seen," the diplomat said.

"What’s important is that we are looking for and finding solutions to the challenges created by this new hostile international environment for our work," the diplomat added. "Both within BRICS and in cooperation with those who are interested, but not part of BRICS, using the resources BRICS offers. This includes partner states and other countries," Ryabkov said.

"Digital methods and systems are at the forefront here. And, of course, national currencies and conducting all transactions in those currencies," the deputy foreign minister explained.