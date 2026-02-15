MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to ensure that there will be no airstrikes on election day in Ukraine if Kiev decides to hold elections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said an interview with TASS.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Moscow is ready to consider halting airstrikes deep into Ukraine on election day if elections are held there. He also noted that the 5-10 million Ukrainians living in Russia should have the right to vote.

"Of course, Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements remain relevant. But, as I earlier noted, there is no talk yet of the practical organization of voting in Ukraine," Galuzin said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister recalled Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory during election campaigns.

"I would like to draw attention to our experience. In March 2024, presidential elections were held in Russia, and polling stations - even taking into account the ongoing military operations -were opened in close proximity to the combat zone. Kiev tried every way possible to disrupt the electoral process in the frontline regions, not shying away from resorting to terrorist means and sabotage. However, it proved unable to achieve its goal," Galuzin said.

He stressed that Russia "will not stoop to Kiev's practices and will allow the people of Ukraine to fully exercise their constitutionally enshrined electoral rights and independently determine the future development of their country."

"Of course, if the Kiev regime finally decides to take this democratic step," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added.