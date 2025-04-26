MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost up to 405 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in 24 hours, spokesman for the group Alexander Savchuk said.

"Battlegroup Center continues carrying out military tasks in the area of the special military operation. The battlegroup’s units improved their forefront position. Damage was inflicted on troops and equipment of three mechanized airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and a national guard brigade near Krasnoarmeysk, Sergeyevka, Novopavlovka, Zelyony Kut, Alekseyevka, Udachnoye, and Novonikolayevka. The enemy lost up to 405 troops, seven cars, and three artillery weapons," he said.