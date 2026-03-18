US intends to further ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 18. /TASS/. The US plans to further ease sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector to boost hydrocarbon production amid the Middle East conflict-driven energy crisis, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Additional steps could be announced this week, including granting licenses to foreign companies such as India’s ONGC Videsh, Sweden’s Maha Capital AB, and Brazil’s J&F Investimentos, and introducing a mechanism allowing more enterprises to operate in the country.

Earlier this month, Interior Secretary Douglas Bergum stated Washington expects Venezuelan oil to help curb rising US gasoline prices caused by the conflict.