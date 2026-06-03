Kuwait Airport suspends operations following Iranian attack — authorities

DOHA, June 3. /TASS/. A passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport has been attacked by drones and missiles launched from Iran, the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

"An emergency plan was activated at Kuwait Airport after Terminal 1 was hit by Iranian drones and missiles," reads the statement cited by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

According to Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the attack caused casualties and serious damage to some of the airport facilities. In this regard, the authority decided to suspend outbound flights and redirect inbound flights to other airports until further notice.

Kuwaiti Defense Ministry Spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan confirmed that the T1 terminal had been attacked by drones. According to him, the strike caused serious damage and left several people injured.

The US Central Command stated in the early hours of Wednesday that US forces had conducted strikes on "an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island" after intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had retaliated with missile and drone strikes on the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a US airbase in the Gulf region. Later, the US military reported the downing of several Iranian drones "attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait."