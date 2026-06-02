Russia strikes Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s attack on Starobelsk

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites and military airfields in retaliation to Kiev’s terrorist attack on Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic that killed 21 college students, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attack on the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic where 21 students died and 42 others suffered wounds as a result of several waves of UAV strikes on the college, and also in retaliation to other terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by airborne, ground-based and seaborne long-range precision weapons, including air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and military airfields," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops hit 10 Ukrainian military enterprises in Kiev

Russian troops hit 10 Ukrainian military enterprises in Kiev by precision weapons, the ministry reported.

"A strike by precision weapons hit 10 military enterprises in Kiev, including facilities producing attack UAVs, among them the Abris PT association, the Spektr Special Design Bureau radio-electronic enterprise, the Mayak Plant and the Ukrspecexport state company," the ministry said.

Also in Kiev, Russian troops struck three territorial recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops hit Ukraine’s Motor Sich aircraft engine enterprise in Zaporozhye city

Russian troops struck the Omelchenko machine-building enterprise and the Motor Sich aircraft engine factory in the city of Zaporozhye, the ministry reported.

"In Zaporozhye city, workshops of the Omelchenko machine-building enterprise and the Motor Sich aircraft engine-making factory were hit," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukraine’s Fire Point UAV components plant in Dnepropetrovsk area

Russian troops struck a Fire Point enterprise in the Dnepropetrovsk Region producing components for long-range attack drones and missiles of the Ukrainian army, the ministry reported.

"In the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a Fire Point enterprise rolling out components for long-range attack UAVs and missile armament, and also a logistics center were hit," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Kharkov state aviation enterprise

Russian troops struck three Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in the Kharkov Region, including the Kharkov state aviation enterprise, the ministry reported.

"In the Kharkov Region, strikes were delivered on three military-industrial enterprises, including the Kharkov state aviation enterprise, and two fuel and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukraine’s Zvezda military enterprise in Sumy Region

Russian troops struck Ukraine’s Zvezda military-industrial enterprise in Shostka in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

"In the Sumy Region, a strike was delivered on the Zvezda state enterprise in Shostka," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, the ministry reported.

"Strikes were delivered on military-industrial enterprises in the Khmelnitsky and Poltava Regions and the infrastructure of six military airfields in the Cherkassy, Rovno, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, Khmelnitsky and Kiev Regions," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,240 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,240 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 195 troops, a tank and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 185 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 165 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 325 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 330 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 40 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a field artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade [of the Ukrainian army] in areas near the settlements of Pisarevka, Pushkarevka, Khoten, Spasskoye, Velikaya Rybitsa and Ivolzhanskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Okhrimovka, Shevchenko, Kazachya Lopan and Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, a tank, 22 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Podliman, Mayaki, Prishib, Piskunovka and Krasny Liman," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, two Humvee armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolaipole, Druzhkovka, Artyoma, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Roskoshnoye and Konstantinovka," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, three National Guard brigades and an assault regiment in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka, Gulevo, Sergeyevka, Krasnoyarskoye, Shevchenko, Belitskoye, Gruzskoye, Novopavlovka and Kucherov Yar," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 325 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and an assault regiment in areas near the settlements of Dolinka, Zhuravlinka, Gavrilovka, Lyubitskoye, Novosyolovka, Krinovka and Romanki," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 330 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Kirovo and Grigorovka," the ministry said.

"Over 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles and four electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops pound Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites in past day

Russian troops struck sites for the preparation and launch of the Ukrainian army’s long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 133 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 381 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 381 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 smart bombs in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 381 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 154,703 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,581 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,729 multiple rocket launchers, 35,183 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,177 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.