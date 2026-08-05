Area of logistics hubs destroyed across Kiev, surrounding areas reaches 300,000 sq m

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The total area of logistics facilities destroyed in and around Kiev overnight into August 5 is put at about 300,000 square meters, according to TASS calculations.

Earlier reports said that two logistics hubs operated by the Epicenter company had been destroyed - one in Kiev (about 30,000 square meters) and another in the village of Kalinovka in the Kiev Region (140,000 square meters). A Novus logistics hub (40,000 square meters), a Denka Logistics complex (about 28,000 square meters), and a logistics facility belonging to e-commerce company Rozetka in Brovary (49,000 square meters) were also reported as destroyed.

Further reports of damaged warehouses are continuing to come in.

In addition, the central warehouse of the Liqui Moly company was destroyed, although its size was not disclosed, along with several depots in Brovary belonging to various companies. Their combined area is also unknown.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the country’s Armed Forces had carried out a mass strike on targets in Ukraine overnight. The targets included logistics and distribution hubs in and around Kiev involved in delivering military supplies.