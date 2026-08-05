Ukraine’s air defenses fail to intercept even one Russian missile overnight

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian air defense forces have failed to intercept a single missile fired by the Russian Armed Forces overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

It said that Russia launched Tsirkon and Iskander missiles, among others, on targets in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike against targets in Ukraine overnight using ground-based precision weapons and long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles. As a result, transport, logistics, and distribution centers in Kiev and the region involved in the delivery of military cargoes, as well as three dry-cargo vessels near Odessa, were hit.