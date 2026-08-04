Lukashenko considering creating powerful anti-drone weapon

MINSK, August 4. /TASS/. During a meeting on the creation of the Academy of Intelligent Technologies, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he is considering developing a powerful universal counter-drone weapon.

According to the country's leader, as quoted by his press service, the state and society pin high hopes on the new academy and its future contribution to the republic's development. Lukashenko believes that the academy will come out with a fundamentally new, powerful anti-drone weapon, an innovation that would "cancel out" the battlefield value of drones.

"I’m thinking about this idea right now. We’re all worried about drones. But what if someone smart, in a small country – Israel or Belarus – creates a system to combat these drones? Against any drones. So that they stop flying. They crash, explode, and so on," the president said.