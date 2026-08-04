Defense chief reveals classified details of German RCH 155 deliveries to Kiev

BERLIN, August 4. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius inadvertently disclosed classified information about the delivery of RCH 155 self-propelled howitzers to Kiev, the Bild newspaper reported.

The publication noted that the German authorities had not previously confirmed supplying Ukraine with the weapons systems. It was only known that Ukrainian troops had received training in Germany on how to operate them.

During a visit to the KNDS plant in Kassel, Pistorius said that the "wheeled howitzer has proven itself in Ukraine."

"About two years ago, the first wheeled howitzer sent to Ukraine stood right where you are standing now," he said. In doing so, Bild wrote, the minister revealed that the weapon had been in Ukraine for some time. It remains unclear whether it has been used in combat.

The RCH 155 is regarded as one of the most advanced weapons systems of its kind. Its mobility allows it to fire accurately while moving and simultaneously engage one target while searching for the next. It has a firing rate of nine rounds per minute.