Strait of Hormuz transit remains low amid US-Iran talks — Reuters

LONDON, August 4. /TASS/. Shipping volumes through the Strait of Hormuz remain depressed amid reports of resuming negotiations between the United States and Iran, Reuters reported, citing data from the analytics company Kpler.

According to analysts, only three tankers and three bulk carriers passed through the strait over the past 24 hours.

Earlier, the UK Royal Navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office reported that a cargo ship had come under fire off the coast of Oman.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that further details regarding the talks between the United States and Iran would be made public on August 4. He also said that the two sides were already in contact, although Tehran has not publicly acknowledged this. Trump had earlier stated that the US and Iran would enter negotiations on August 3.