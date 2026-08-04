LUGANSK, August 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian military drone operators are deliberately hunting down Russian civilian buses, targeting over 30 just this summer, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"[Ukraine] has massively adopted the ‘bus terror’ criminal tactic. Over the past two months, Ukrainian drones have attacked 34 civilian buses in various regions of Russia. These strikes have become a part of the [Ukrainian armed forces’] deliberate strategy to destroy civilian logistics, turning everyday trips into deadly journeys. Drone operators are deliberately hunting down intercity buses, public transport and buses transporting personnel," the diplomat said.

As an example, Miroshnik listed the Ukrainian drone attacks on buses on July 28, when Kiev struck civilian transport in both the Belgorod Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic. "As a result of these attacks, 26 civilians were injured: 21 in Shebekino in the Belgorod Region and five in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he specified.

The diplomat added that at the end of last week, a service bus transporting employees from an enterprise back to the city was attacked in the Zaporozhye Region. One employee died and 12 were injured in the attack.