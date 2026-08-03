St. Petersburg Gas Forum postponed until April 2027 — Gazprom

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF) will be held April 20-23, 2027, instead of the previously planned October 6-9, 2026, Gazprom announced.

"The decision to postpone the forum, previously scheduled for October 6-9, 2026, was made due to a large number of other major related events scheduled for that month. In addition to the traditional Russian Energy Week, this October our country is hosting the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit of Heads of State and Government and the Russia-Africa Summit," the statement read.

The 15th anniversary St. Petersburg International Gas Forum will now be held April 20-23, 2027.

SPIGF has been held since 2011. SPIGF-2025 was the largest in its history: the forum brought together a record number of participants - 35,800 company representatives, government officials, leading experts, analysts, scientists, and students from specialized universities from 52 countries. At the 51,000 square meter exhibition, 620 companies presented their cutting-edge developments, modern equipment, and innovative technologies.