{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Teenage girl dies, two more children wounded after Ukraine drone attack in Belgorod Region

Two more girls, of seven and nine years of age, received shrapnel wounds and were taken to a hospital, the region’s acting governor, Alexander Shuvayev said

BELGOROD, August 2. /TASS/. A teenage girl died and two more children were wounded after Ukraine’s drone attack on a playground in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s acting governor, Alexander Shuvayev said.

"I am grieved to say that a child died and two others received wounds after a terror attack by Kiev’s neo-Nazis in the Valuisky district. A Ukrainian drone struck near a playground in the village of Printsevka," he wrote on messaging app Max.

AS a result of the strike, a 13-year-old girl received grave wounds and medics failed to save her. "I share the grief of this loss with the family. Of course, no words can express the pain of losing a child. This is a great tragedy not only for the family, but for all of us. My sincere condolences to the girl’s parents," he wrote.

Two more girls, of seven and nine years of age, received shrapnel wounds and were taken to a hospital.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Russian drone operators hit gas station used by Ukrainian army in Kramatorsk
The station was used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Iranian drones attack government facility in northern Kuwait — top brass
According to al-Atwan, a "government facility in the north of the country" was attacked
Read more
Mercenaries from six countries fighting alongside Ukraine in Kharkov Region — authorities
According to the official, some of the mercenaries, primarily those from NATO countries, pose themselves as motivated and experienced fighters
Read more
Russian woman’s body found in suitcase in vicinity of Belgrade: what we know
According to the media outlet, several people, including a Turkish citizen, were detained on suspicion of her murder
Read more
Israel eliminates three radicals in Gaza Strip — IDF
The three terrorists attempted to advance terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Plane crash in Peru kills tourists from Italy, Germany, Spain — radio
The aircraft was carrying seven Italians, two Germans, and two Spaniards, alongside two Peruvian pilots
Read more
US to assess prospects for resuming Ukraine talks in coming weeks — Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that Washington intends to take a number of steps in the coming weeks to assess the prospects for resuming peace talks
Read more
King of Spain outraged at events in Ceuta — EFE
The monarch said the state must ensure the safety of autonomous cities and prevent the recurrence of such events
Read more
US, Israel plan to carry out large-scale strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure — TV
Energy infrastructure including power plants and refineries, would likely be targeted
Read more
Ukrainian positional defense tactics collapsing under Russian army pressure — official
Yevgeny Lisnyak noted that the main problem for the Ukrainian armed forces is the lack of personnel and the quality of reinforcements
Read more
US not getting involved in dispute with EU over Ukraine, but remains key player — diplomat
European leaders need the conflict to continue because they "have not yet finished building their military-industrial complex," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik noted
Read more
World faces steep food prices due to conflicts and bad weather — news agency
According to its information, extreme heat, drought, and wildfires in Europe could lead to the most significant decline in grain production in decades
Read more
Number of Colombian mercenaries in Ukraine eclipses 7,000 — defense sources
Captured Colombians almost unanimously claim that the conditions promised during recruitment are radically different from reality
Read more
Donbass Dome system thwarts nearly 140 Ukrainian drone attacks in past week
Ukrainian troops tried to attack a power substation in Donetsk with the use of a FP-2 fixed-wing drone equipped, the Federal Security Service’s department for the Donetsk People’s Republic said
Read more
Woman who brought explosive to Moscow eatery could have been unaware of parcel’s contents
All the threats cannot be neutralized, Alpha counter-terror group veteran Sergey Goncharov told
Read more
Russian forces jit Ukraine’s Pelican radar system in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Pelican radar system was hit with the use of a Geran drone, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian army abandons weapons in three settlements while retreating — Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that Battlegroup North units established control over the settlement of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region
Read more
UEFA to pass vote of no confidence in Infantino if he does not resign — newspaper
All 55 UEFA member countries are ready to pass a vote of no confidence in Infantino, the newspaper said
Read more
China has a way to respond to US over new sanctions against Russia, its partners — expert
Тhe bill has the potential to trigger a crisis in US-China relations, Jake Werner, director of the East Asia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told a TASS correspondent
Read more
Russia seeks sustainable peace in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, The Ukraine process is currently on hold
Read more
Russia has sufficient potential to continue special military operation — Kremlin
Russia is ready for a peaceful resolution but has enough capability to act independently, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian envoy likens migrant influx into Ceuta to fall of Rome
Kirill Dmitriev accompanied his post with Thomas Cole's painting "Destruction" from "The Course of Empire" series and a photograph from Ceuta
Read more
Over 35 minors killed, some 300 wounded in Ukraine’s attacks in 2026 — diplomat
"Deliberate strikes against children, their murder, and the wounding of children constitute an appalling war crime committed by Ukrainian monsters," Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Paks NPP in Hungary to be shut down for first time in 44 years — Magyar
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar noted that the second-to-last power unit at the Paks NPP will be shut down on August 2 due to a further drop in the Danube's water level
Read more
Over 41,000 militants, their family members leave East Ghouta — Russian Defense Ministry
The militants left the settlements of Erbin, Jobar, Ein Tarma and Zamalka
Read more
Caspian Pipeline Consortium continues to receive 100,000 tons of oil per day - ministry
However, it continues to receive oil from shippers and fill its storage tanks. Since August 1, the volume of oil received has been 100,000 tons per day, the Kazakh Energy Ministry reported
Read more
Polish foreign ministry presents note of protest to Russian ambassador
Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior noted that it was a very brief, professional meeting
Read more
China becomes first foreign buyer of Russian S-400 air defense system — media
Many foreign countries are interested in purchasing the cutting-edge missile defense system but the Russian defense industry is first of all obliged to supply weapons to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Ukrainian troops run for lives out of Konstantinovka in Donbass — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, there was no Ukrainian commanders in the city
Read more
Putin congratulates Russian paratroopers on Airborne Force Day
Russian President said he was confident that the Airborne Force personnel would accomplish the assigned objectives with honor and make considerable contribution to ensuring Russia’s defense capability
Read more
Trump says he agreed to cancel a planned major strike on Iran to reach a deal with Tehran
Donald Trump also stressed that the US is ready "to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II"
Read more
Mass demonstration for peace and against arms supplies to Ukraine marches in Berlin
The protesters also consider it unacceptable for the United States to use Ramstein Air Base to launch attacks on Iran
Read more
SpaceX turns head as Ukraine uses Starlink for strikes against Russia — expert
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the corporation's management deliberately ignores the problem for the sake of political dividends and enormous financial benefits from equipment sales
Read more
Famous Nepalese record-breaking climber die in avalanche in Pakistan
His death was confirmed by Elite Exped, a company co-founded by Nirmal Purja
Read more
Press review: Logic behind Kiev attacks outside Russia and EU fights for sanctions life
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 28th
Read more
Russia deploys Black Kite drones to special military operation zone
According to the manufacturer, the drones, equipped with an autonomous navigation system, can deliver cargo to a designated point and return to base, even if communication, telemetry, or GPS are unavailable
Read more
Russia once again being threatened with draconian sanctions — Medvedev
The West’s sanctions policy "assumed a comprehensive, systemic character" in 2014, the Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman noted
Read more
245 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions during day
From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 245 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Ukraine’s attacks on Zaporozhye NPP’s critical facilities create risks to nuclear safety
CEO of Russia’s Rosatom civil nuclear power corporation Alexey Likhachev said earlier that overnight a Ukrainian combat drone hit the gallery connecting all the six power units
Read more
Workers’ Party nominates Lula da Silva candidate for Brazilian president
Incumbent Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will run alongside the Brazilian leader for the vice presidency, the party’s convention decided
Read more
Iran denies reaching compromise deal with US on opening Strait of Hormuz
There is no agreement on resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the reports spread on this score are false, the news agency Fars said
Read more
Press review: Putin-Xi-Trump meeting rumors swirl while Kiev plays Poland against Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 31st
Read more
Ukraine loses nearly 1,330 servicemen in special op zone over past 24 hours — top brass
Russian air defenses also shot down 15 aerial bombs and 743 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the military noted
Read more
Air defense forces repelled nearly 150 UAVs in Rostov region
In the Millerovsky District, falling UAV debris caused a cable fire on the roof of a grain elevator
Read more
At least 14 die, 20 wounded in terror attack in northwestern Pakistan
According to the local police chief, a suicide bomber activated an explosive device after police officers tried to search him at the entrance to the police station near
Read more
US discussing with Ukraine potential transfer of Patriot production technologies — MP
US President Donald Trump said on July 31 that the United States should be very careful with granting licenses to other countries to manufacture its weapons
Read more
Nearly 70,000 migrants leave Ceuta back for Morocco — news agency
According to its information, this figure may include migrants who arrived in the city before the influx of undocumented migrants on July 30
Read more
Russian forces hit over 80 vessels involved in cargo deliveries for Ukrainian army in July
Among them were two dry cargo ships, a sea ferry transporting military cargo and a screening boat, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
US pursues own interests in Ukraine settlement — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that US President Donald Trump had repeatedly boasted about ending eight conflicts
Read more
Armenian president signs decree on appointing Pashinyan as republic’s PM
At the parliamentary elections held in Armenia on June 7, the ruling Civil Contract party led by Nikol Pashinyan gained 49.75% of the electors’ votes
Read more
US used aerial bomb weighing almost ton to hit apartment building in Iran — NYT
It said that the diameter of the crater and fragments of ammunition indicate the use of a heavy MK-84 aerial bomb
Read more
Forces in Europe want historical revenge through conflict with Russia — Kremlin
Among the reasons for the Russophobia of European politicians, the Russian Presidential spokesman singled out "historical traditions"
Read more
Russian forces strike Kiev facilities producing missile, drone components — top brass
The Russian Armed Forces struck a facility in Kiev used for the assembly and storage of interceptor drones, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Zelensky complains about air defense missile shortage in light of Russia’s massive strike
Тhe Russian Defense Ministry reported that Kiev facilities producing military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces had been struck
Read more
Ukrainian drone hits site several meters away from reactor unit at Zaporozhye nuke plant
Such actions by the Ukrainian side create direct risks for the nuclear facility, Head of Russia’s Rosatom civil nuclear power corporation Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Number of wounded in Moscow cafe blast rises to 21 — National Anti-Terrorism Committee
A woman brought an improvised explosive device to the eatery
Read more
West trying to provoke nuclear incident to start open war with Russia — expert
Renat Karchaa noted that the section of the front line where Energodar and the ZNPP are located is overseen by UK military experts
Read more
Over 1,000 migrants remaining near center for migrants in Ceuta — agency
According to the EFE agency, the center is overcrowded
Read more
Trump cancels strike on Iran after compromise proposal on Hormuz Strait operation — TV
According to TV Channel 12, the compromise proposal implies that vessels entering the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz will stay in Iran’s territorial waters while vessels exiting the waterway will pass through Oman’s territorial waters
Read more
US needs to be careful with licenses for production of its weapons — Trump on Ukraine
The US leader said that Washington had not agreed to supply Kiev with either Patriot system technology or Tomahawk cruise missiles, and questioned this possibility
Read more
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
The technique was successfully tested in late July
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s transport, energy sites over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,415 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian troops, ground robots near Krasny Liman — ministry
Combat footage shows direct hits by FPV drones, destroying several unmanned ground vehicles and taking out Ukrainian troops," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Gazprom notes significant rise in demand for helium amid Middle East crisis
Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov stressed that Russia is the most reliable helium supplier in the world
Read more
Press review: Russia offers lifeline on Iran and Trump works art of nuke deal with Saudis
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 20th
Read more
Burnham can't improve Britain's economy, he knows how to make ‘cringe’ videos — Dmitriev
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham cannot present his program to stimulate economic growth, said Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries
Read more
Georgia optimistic about restoring strategic partnership with US — PM
Relations between Tbilisi and Washington became strained in 2024 after Georgia passed a law on foreign agents
Read more
US still has resources to fuel Ukraine conflict — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik also pointed out that, at present, keeping the conflict in Ukraine going benefits Washington
Read more
The Sopranos star Vincent Pastore dies at 80
The cause of death has not yet been announced
Read more
FACTBOX: Pashinyan, Russia respond over Armenia rail concession
The Armenian PM suggested that Yerevan could seek $2 bln per year from Russia
Read more
IN BRIEF: Three dead, 15 injured: what we know about explosion at cafe in center of Moscow
The police and Russia’s National Guard Rosgvardiya restricted access near the residential high-rise on Kudrinskaya Square, where the blast took place
Read more
Russian drone operators hit gas station used by Ukrainian army in Kramatorsk
The station was used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Ukraine’s total expenditures in 2026 to amount to $176.8 billion
As a result, the actual level of spending is approaching the country’s total GDP
Read more
Houthis say eight Saudi tankers change course amid naval blockade
The Houthis added that they would continue enforcing the naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and attacking its vessels wherever possible
Read more
West to produce weapons for Ukraine in neighboring NATO countries — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the Terminal Autonomy plant destroyed in Kiev was part of a hybrid model
Read more
Russia’s Mariia Zhovner wins gold at European Rowing Championships
The Russian female athlete competing under a neutral status in the lightweight women’s single sculls cleared the distance in 7 minutes and 30.47 seconds
Read more
FACTBOX: S-500 Anti-Aircraft Missile System
The system is being developed with the capability to be operational for the next 25 years
Read more
Three people killed in Idaho shooting — TV
It remains unclear whether the gunman was among those killed
Read more
EU to hold emergency interior ministers’ videoconference on Ceuta on August 4 — source
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supported the initiative
Read more
16-year-old Russian Liutova becomes youngest tennis player in 7 years to reach WTA final
Kristina Liutova is currently ranked 229th in the world
Read more
Russian forces continue striking port infrastructure, ships used to supply Ukrainian army
Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian transport infrastructure, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Suspects confess to murder: what is known about disappearance of two Russians in Thailand
The Thai police detained two suspects in connection to the disappearance of the Russian citizens in Pattaya
Read more
Two firefighting helicopters collide west of Athens, two die — TV
According to the television channel, one of the helicopters caught fire and crashed, while the other one made an emergency landing
Read more
Ukraine to lose its Western territories sooner or later — Putin
It may not happen tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, It may take one year, two years, 10 years or 15 years, Russian President said
Read more
Seven OPEC+ nations to increase daily oil production in September by 188,000 barrels
As follows from the OPEC table, Russia’s quota will be increased by 62,000 barrels a day
Read more
OPEC+ Monitoring Committee concerned over attacks on global energy infrastructure
The Committee also analyzed the current market situation and "emphasized the essential role of the Declaration of Cooperation in supporting the stability of global energy markets
Read more
France’s PM says forest fires brought under control
Sebastien Lecornu cited the Gironde department in southwestern France as an example, where, according to him, it was extremely difficult to fight a forest fire because it created its own air currents and spread unpredictably
Read more
Moscow court seizes Jehovah’s Witnesses’ properties in Russian regions
The court invalidated the deals between the Jehovah’s Witnesses Togliatti and Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden regarding 123 real estate properties, including 63 residential and commercial properties with a total area of more than 11,000 square meters
Read more
UEFA looks for candidates to replace Infantino — The Telegraph
UEFA believes that Infantino should be replaced by a "unifying figure" who will enjoy the support of countries from all continents
Read more
Wildberries successfully repelling majority of attacks on its warehouses — Kim
The company has completely overhauled fire safety operations at its warehouses since 2024, the founder of Wildberries and head of RWB said
Read more
Russian security officials put overall Ukrainian losses at roughly 3 million
According to various estimates, the figure has long exceeded 1 million
Read more
35 vessels redirected by US military since resumption of blockade of Iran — CENTCOM
Disabled 2, and boarded 2, it wrote on X
Read more
London, Stockholm courts issue unlawful rulings on Russian companies — Putin
Head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin stressed that they were politically motivated
Read more
Moscow mayor conveys condolences to families of persons killed in restaurant blast
The perpetrators of this crime will necessarily be found and will face punishment they deserve, Sergey Sobyanin stressed
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Ceuta migration crisis and causes behind it
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ceuta as he characterized the influx of migrants as "an attack, a violation of the territorial integrity" of the kingdom
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North downs over 120 Ukrainian UAVs heading to border areas at night
Air defense crews of the Battlegroup North destroyed all the detected UAVs of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Putin congratulates Russian railway workers on professional holiday
The Russian leader emphasized that Russian railway workers are successfully meeting modern challenges by embracing the latest technologies
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Yanina vessel nothing but act of maritime piracy — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev emphasized that this was an ordinary, peaceful container ship sailing in international waters and carrying civilian goods
Read more
Plane crash in Peru kills 13 tourists
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation
Read more
15 civilians killed, 51 injured in Ukraine’s attacks on Energodar since late April
Five apartments were destroyed by fire, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Explosion at Moscow cafe kills three people, injures 15 — Interior Ministry
An explosion occurred near a summer cafe at about 08:10 p.m.
Read more