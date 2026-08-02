Teenage girl dies, two more children wounded after Ukraine drone attack in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 2. /TASS/. A teenage girl died and two more children were wounded after Ukraine’s drone attack on a playground in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s acting governor, Alexander Shuvayev said.

"I am grieved to say that a child died and two others received wounds after a terror attack by Kiev’s neo-Nazis in the Valuisky district. A Ukrainian drone struck near a playground in the village of Printsevka," he wrote on messaging app Max.

AS a result of the strike, a 13-year-old girl received grave wounds and medics failed to save her. "I share the grief of this loss with the family. Of course, no words can express the pain of losing a child. This is a great tragedy not only for the family, but for all of us. My sincere condolences to the girl’s parents," he wrote.

Two more girls, of seven and nine years of age, received shrapnel wounds and were taken to a hospital.