Russia warns Ireland of maritime piracy attempts’ possible consequences — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia has warned Ireland that any attempt by Dublin to carry out acts of maritime piracy against merchant ships for allegedly violating the sanctions regime would result in serious consequences, Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov said.

Ireland’s recently adopted laws stipulate that the Irish Army may board vessels under the pretext of combating violations of the anti-Russian sanctions’ regime.

"What we are talking about here is Dublin demonstrating its readiness for such actions and, in theory, it could join the pirate actions of their ‘senior comrades’," the Russian diplomat stated.

"The Irish side was warned that attempts to carry out such acts of piracy will have the most serious consequences for them," Filatov added.