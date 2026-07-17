Eight killed as Israel attacks funeral procession in Gaza — Hamas

CAIRO, July 17. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Friday, Hamas said.

According to the Palestinian movement, a funeral procession came under attack in the central enclave. The exact number of injured was not disclosed.

Hamas has demanded that mediators at talks with Israel and the United Nations "take emergency measures to stop" ceasefire violations by the Jewish state.

On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas -- with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey -- agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew to the so-called yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory.