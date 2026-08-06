Iran-Oman Strait of Hormuz agreement to create room for maneuver — expert

BEIJING, August 6. /TASS/. Iran’s agreement with Oman on shipping protocols in the Strait of Hormuz offers a strategic window for political maneuvering amid the ongoing deadlock in Tehran’s relations with Washington, according to Li Zixin, a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies.

Li emphasized that, if short-term measures can be maintained, their primary significance lies in providing flexibility within the stalemate between the United States and Iran. Such measures could foster new opportunities for diplomatic engagement. In an interview with China Central Television, Li explained that while these arrangements - specifically, the agreement on geographic coordinates for vessel passage - are unlikely to resolve the deep-rooted contradictions between the US and Iran in the near term, they serve to temporarily ease tensions in international shipping by facilitating joint management of maritime corridors and delaying disputes over toll collection.

The political scientist noted that this "fragile Iranian-Omani consensus" acts as a crucial buffer, creating space for further negotiations and potential diplomatic breakthroughs.

Prospects for Conflict Resolution

The Chinese expert cautioned that failing to resolve the issue of control over the Strait of Hormuz could, with a significant likelihood, lead to further escalation and potentially trigger a new conflict. He recalled that the upcoming agreement the United States plans to sign with Iran also addresses Tehran's nuclear program.

"The immediate priority is to resolve the issue of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," Li emphasized. "Negotiations regarding the strait represent only the initial step. As long as the nuclear issue remains unresolved, the US will not fully ease its pressure on Iran."

The expert highlighted that the opening of the strait hinges on actions taken by the White House. Specifically, this involves lifting the naval blockade against Iran, unfreezing Iranian assets, removing relevant sanctions, and implementing a comprehensive ceasefire. Li pointed out that the gap between Washington and Tehran's positions continues to be "very wide."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced that Iran and Oman had agreed upon the geographic coordinates for a new route through the Strait of Hormuz.