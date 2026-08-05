Russian government allows sale of Euro·2, Euro·3, Euro·4 gasoline until July 2027

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian government has signed a resolution allowing the production and circulation of motor gasoline of Euro·2, Euro·3, and Euro·4 classes until July 1, 2027, the Energy Ministry said.

"The Russian government has adopted a resolution establishing temporary features for the production and circulation of motor gasoline and diesel fuel until July 1, 2027. The document provides for the possibility of producing, importing, and putting into circulation automotive gasoline of environmental classes K2, K3, and K4, also referred to as Euro 2, Euro 3, and Euro 4," the ministry said.

The resolution also says that the previously adopted decision, which allowed the circulation of K5·class gasoline with a higher sulfur content until the end of 2026 is null and void.