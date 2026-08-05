Security guard for CEO of Russian drone producer killed in car blast in Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. A security guard of the CEO of Russian drone manufacturer Uraldronzavod was killed in a car explosion in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, emergency services told TASS.

"The driver, who also served as a security guard, was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion and died," the source said.

Earlier, emergency services told TASS that Uraldronzavod CEO Vladimir Tkachuk was injured in the car explosion and is in intensive care in serious condition. A criminal case has been opened on charges of murder.