ST. PETERSBURG, August 5. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s strikes on economic infrastructure involve assistance with navigation from the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Kazakhstan Media Forum.

"We certainly expect that the understanding of the danger posed by the Kiev regime will prevail in Western countries, but so far we have not heard Western officials publicly condemn these criminal practices pursued by Kiev, including strikes on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s infrastructure. On the contrary, we know for sure that these strikes involve Western weapons, as well as reconnaissance and navigational support from the West," he noted.

"We will certainly continue to counter these strikes using military, political and diplomatic means, but these attacks in no way call into question the right of Russia and Kazakhstan to cooperate, boost economic development and strengthen broad partnership and allied ties in all fields," Galuzin added.

The First Russia-Kazakhstan Media Forum was held at the TASS headquarters in Moscow in November 2024, a year that marked the agency’s 120th anniversary. The second meeting took place in the Kazakh city of Almaty last year.