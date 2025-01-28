Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker sustained plating damage in Kara Sea

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The 50 let Pobedy nuclear-powered icebreaker continues operations in the Northern Sea route after the port side edge plating being damaged, the press service of Atomflot company told TASS.

"The 50 let Pobedy icebreaker sustained damage of port side edge plating at night on January 26 in the Kara Sea in harsh Arctic conditions, when doing ice cutting. Nobody was injured. Seaworthiness properties were not lost. There is no threat to life support systems and the reactor unit," the company said.

The 50 let Pobedy icebreaker was built at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg. The main plant capacity is 75,000 H.P.