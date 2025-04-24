Europe’s gas demand gain 8.4% in Q1 2025 — GECF report

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Member-states of the European Union (EU) increased gas consumption by 5.2% year on year in March 2025 amid colder weather and lower electricity generation from renewable sources, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its report.

Total gas consumption in Europe in the first quarter of this year grew by 8.4% annually to 113 bln cubic meters.

"In March 2025, EU gas demand surged by 5.2% y-o-y, reaching 32 billion cubic meters, extending its growth streak to seven consecutive months without a decline. This increase was primarily driven by higher consumption in the power and residential sectors," GECF said. Furthermore, the low share of solar and wind generation led to greater dependence on gas-fired power plants for energy system stabilization.

Pipeline gas imports in the EU fell by 11% annually to 12.5 bln cubic meters this March.