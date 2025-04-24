Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The MOEX index edged up by 0.04% to 2,944.43 points at the end of the main trading session on Thursday, while the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.55% to 1,119.49 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 2 kopecks to 11.354 rubles.

"The MOEX index moved up and down on Thursday. During the day, the benchmark managed to reach 2,973 points. Despite the delays, the negotiation process to resolve the Ukrainian conflict is developing, and this maintains optimistic sentiments. In addition, the previous evening, positive data from the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) on consumer price growth rates was released," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

The leaders of growth by the end of the session were shares of the PIK Group (+6.24%), KAMAZ securities (+3.03%), Samolyot shares (+2.11%) and Moscow Exchange shares (+1.8%).

"The leaders of growth on the stock market were shares of the developer PIK, apparently in anticipation of tomorrow's announcement of the Bank of Russia's decision on the key rate," says Natalya Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The leaders of decline by the end of the session were shares of Mosenergo (-1.83%), shares of MKB (-1.62%) and securities of Pharmsintez (-0.94%).

The forecast of BCS World of Investments for the MOEX index for Friday is 2,900-3,000 points.

Freedom Finance Global expects that on April 25 the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,900 - 3,000 points. The yuan exchange rate will fluctuate in the range of 11.1-11.6 rubles. The dollar exchange rate will be around 82-84 rubles, and the euro rate will be around 93-95 rubles.