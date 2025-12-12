MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime and European countries are not interested in agreeing on a peace treaty for a long-term cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, as the conflict is key to their political survival, Alexander Voloshin, a Russian senator representing the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

Even with a plan proposed by Washington, Kiev and the EU are only inclined toward a ceasefire to rearm Ukrainian troops.

The former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) told TASS that Ukraine continues to float various versions of a peace plan for settlement in order to derail any possible agreements and blame Russia for it. He also noted that "there is no chance that the Ukrainian conflict will be settled before the onset of Catholic Christmas on December 25," particularly due to the positions of Vladimir Zelensky and Europe.

"More and more countries around the world, as well as residents of NATO member states themselves, are coming to the conclusion that European and American elites were the interested parties and instigators of the conflict from the very beginning. Notice, in the rhetoric of official EU representatives, there is not a word about fully ending the conflict. They speak exclusively about a ceasefire. Obviously, this is a pretext for the exhausted Ukrainian armed forces to take a breather and be pumped with weaponry in order to later resume the conflict with renewed vigor. This was the case in its time with the Minsk Agreements. The result is known," said Voloshin.

According to him, for Vladimir Zelensky, as well as for his patrons, the continuation of the conflict is the only chance for "political survival and further enrichment at the expense of the lives of ordinary Ukrainians."

About Negotiations

Negotiations on Ukraine intensified after Washington proposed its 28-point plan in November. Kiev and its partners in Europe expressed dissatisfaction with the document and attempted to substantially revise it. Later, Trump stated that the initial plan had been refined taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, with only a few contentious issues remaining. American representatives held talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida and with Russia in Moscow.

On December 8, Vladimir Zelensky promised to hand over to the US a shortened version of the peace plan, reduced to 20 points, developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal regarding Ukraine's territorial concessions as part of a plan to settle the conflict.