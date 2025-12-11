Tucker Carlson calls Russia 'most obvious' ally for US

NEW YORK, December 11. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson believes that Russia could be the best fit for the role of the US' closest ally.

"If you were looking purely through the lens of what's good for the United States - an America-first perspective - the most obvious [ally] would be Russia. Why? Because it's the biggest country in the world, the biggest land mass, and it has enormous mineral deposits, energy deposits. It’s got a lot of oil and gas and gold and everything else you need to run a society. It also has a formidable military, by far the biggest on the European continent, and huge manufacturing capacity," the journalist noted in a video published on his X page.

Carlson emphasized that if the US needs a partner that could really help during a conflict or provide a place to host air bases, Russia would be the best fit.