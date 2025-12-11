Russia hopes conflict between Thailand, Cambodia will be settled through diplomacy

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Cambodia and Thailand will settle their conflict peacefully by political and diplomatic means, the Russian embassy in Phnom Penh said.

"Russia always stands for resolving all problems between countries politically and diplomatically. We insist that the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand be settled in the spirit of unity and solidarity that is inherent to ASEAN. We hope that despite the local clashes, Phnom Penh and Bangkok will get back to the negotiating table under the agreements that were reached in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025," the embassy told the Izvestia daily.

The embassy recalled that border areas have been contested by the two countries for a long time. "These clashes are unlikely to evolve into a large-scale war in the near future. But bearing in mind the existence of irreconcilable differences between Phnom Penh and Bangkok, we cannot forecast the vector of the further development of the crisis," it added.

Armed clashes began on the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On Monday, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire in order to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy. According to the latest data, at least seven Cambodian and eight Thai soldiers were killed in the clashes.