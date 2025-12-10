{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
ARCTIC TODAY

Nornickel continues mutually beneficial cooperation with indigenous peoples — company

The metallurgical company, Russia's Federal Agency for Nationalities, and the Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East signed an agreement on sidelines of the international forum

ST. PETERSBURG, December 10. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company will continue to pursue a mutually beneficial agreement with the North's low-numbered indigenous peoples, the company's Vice President Andrey Grachev said at the 15th Artur Chilingarov International Forum - The Arctic: Present and Future - in St. Petersburg.

The metallurgical company, Russia's Federal Agency for Nationalities, and the Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East signed an agreement on sidelines of the forum.

"The agreement continues Norilsk Nickel's policy to develop constructive and mutually beneficial relations with the peoples traditionally living in the regions where our enterprises operate," the company's vice president said. "We work closely with the government in this area, and years-long experience shows effectiveness of such a public-private partnership, as well as Norilsk Nickel's strategic role in development of the Russian North."

The agreement's objective is cooperation to promote sustainable development of indigenous peoples. The cooperation will have various aspects, such as guarantees of rights and interests of indigenous peoples, development of mechanisms to support them in the social and economic spheres, harmonization of relations with industrial companies, as well as participation in international and inter-regional cooperation.

According to the federal agency's leader Igor Barinov, the cooperation envisages a combination of government guarantees, voluntary corporate obligations and involvement of indigenous peoples in taking decisions that affect them. "Here, we speak not only about financing, but also about the direct participation of indigenous peoples in determining funded priorities for their sustainable development," he said. In turn, the association's leader Alexander Novyukhov noted the agreement would give an impetus to joint and mutually beneficial work.

"The Norilsk Nickel Company has been implementing for many years a program to support indigenous peoples. It is part of the company's 10-year Development Strategy to 2030. Since 2018, the company continues a policy on the rights of indigenous peoples, which is regularly updated in line with current Russian and international standards," the company's press service told TASS, adding that the document had been developed with the participation of independent experts and in consultations with communities and associations of indigenous peoples, and complies with international standards, including the UN leadership. To implement a five-year program to support the indigenous peoples of Taimyr in 2020-2024, the company allocated more than 2 billion rubles ($26 million), the company continued, adding the funds were used for large-scale construction of housing, social facilities, support for education and the economy of traditional use of natural resources.

About the forum

15th Chilingarov International Arctic Forum: Present and Future runs in St. Petersburg on December 9 and 10.

Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate for December 11 to 77.9 rubles
The official euro exchange rate was raised by 1 ruble 95 kopecks to 91.3806 rubles
Read more
Europe fears that Trump may blame it, Kiev for hampering Ukraine peace deal — TV
According to CNN, The fear among European officials is that the US leader is growing so impatient with the lack of progress in peace talks that he may walk away from the negotiations process
Read more
Gas pipelines, unified preferential regime to attract $169.0 bln to Far East
Many major projects have already been identified, Yury Trutnev said
Read more
Kiev’s power grid may collapse in coming months following Russian strikes — expert
Vitaly Kiselev believes that for greater success in the zone of the special military operation, Russian troops need to "put out of existence" the Ukrainian railways network
Read more
Ukrainian elections, Russia’s negotiating position, Europe decaying: Trump's statements
The US leader stated that Russia is in a more advantageous negotiating position than Ukraine
Read more
Liberating Novodanilovka, Russian troops secure southwestern flank — expert
"After the liberation of Malaya Tokmachka, the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Orekhov area was another logical step for our servicemen, since it threatened the southwestern flank of our advancing troops," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Countdown for Zelensky regime has begun — senior Russian MP
Trump’s patience is wearing, said Leonid Slutsky
Read more
Development of updated Navy shipbuilding program nearing completion — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved the Russian Navy Development Strategy until 2050 on May 30
Read more
Putin asks human rights activist to send her proposals for pardons
At a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Merkachyova put forward several initiatives on how to develop the jury trial
Read more
US official says will update Congress on Trump’s stance regarding Russia sanctions bill
The measure envisages secondary sanctions against Russia’s trading partners
Read more
Former US President Obama forced Ukrainian authorities to give up Crimea — Trump
The US leader called the peninsula "massive and beautiful"
Read more
Overwhelming majority of companies redomiciles from Cyprus — First Deputy Minister
The threat of blockade from certain European countries for the Kaliningrad Region, where one of such regions is located, has not affected the redomiciliation
Read more
Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport diverts, cancels dozens of flights
Flights operated by Russian and foreign airlines for departure and arrival continue to be serviced by agreement
Read more
Arrival of Western-funded NGOs herald color revolutions — Russian security official
According to Sergey Shoigu, more and more experts, countries, and governments are coming to realize that this issue requires constant attention
Read more
Trump only Western leader who understands underlying causes of Ukraine crisis — Lavrov
The United States is showing increasing impatience due to EU position on Ukrainian settlement, the minister noted
Read more
Not only Trump in no hurry to lift sanctions on Russia but he increases them — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the search for alternative payment systems "is gaining momentum"
Read more
Ukrainian military brings tanks, artillery, mercenaries to Kharkov Region — official
Reports indicate the presence of mercenaries from Poland, Georgia, and various Latin American nations, according to the press service of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Kharkov Region
Read more
Putin noted good prospects in nuclear sphere for Russia, Indonesia
The Russian president added that relations between Moscow and Jakarta are also on the rise in the humanitarian sphere
Read more
Ombudswoman slams potential seizure of Russian assets as violation of everyone’s rights
Tatyana Moskalkova described immobilized Russian assets held in foreign banks as "a national treasure, and every Russian citizen’s contribution to this fund, a disaster or calamity fund"
Read more
Russian troops take major defense center of Ukrainian army — military source
The Ukrainian army lost a company of personnel and over 10 pieces of military equipment in the battle for Ostapovskoye
Read more
Liberation of Krasnoarmeysk, battle of Dimitrov: Statements by Russia’s top brass
The Russian Armed Forces taking control of Krasnoarmeysk marked a crucial stage in the operation to liberate the entire Donbass, Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
Military transport aircraft crashes in Sudan, killing all crew onboard — AFP
The exact number of deaths is unknown
Read more
German chancellor, other European leaders urge Zelensky to reject US peace plan — WSJ
The Europeans insisted on outlining clear security guarantees in the US peace plan, aimed at preventing an alleged resumption of Moscow’s confrontation with Kiev
Read more
New world order awareness emerges among some Western elites — Russian foreign minister
Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia, as early as after the Munich Conference in 2007, highlighted the inevitability of the world becoming multipolar
Read more
Italy considers use of frozen Russian assets risky for Europe — minister
"None of the proposals under discussion guarantee compliance with international law," Italy's EU Affairs Minister Tommaso Foti said
Read more
Around 2,000 militants surrender in CAR under Russian-backed program
In many places, militants are in designated areas waiting for their turn to disarm, while they do not commit serious crimes, Dmitry Podolsky said
Read more
Russia moves forward with production of series of cancer vaccines
The vaccine is meant for adult patients with inoperable or metastatic melanoma
Read more
Putin to receive Indonesian leader for talks in Kremlin
The two leaders are set to discuss "issues of further development of the Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership
Read more
Zelensky's statement about readiness for polls bluff, manipulation of rules — envoy
He sets obviously unacceptable conditions, noted Rodion Miroshnik
Read more
Zelensky admits that Ukraine cannot take Crimea back from Russia
"We don’t have enough support for this", also noted Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East wipes out seven Starlink terminals
According to the report, drone operators also destroyed two quad bikes and a supply depot
Read more
Pope Leo says doesn’t know when he could visit Ukraine
"One must also be realistic in these matters," the pontiff added
Read more
AI is double-edged sword — Putin
"This is an important and very difficult issue," the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian Finance Minister noted importance of reducing dependence on oil, gas revenues
Anton Siluanov said earlier that the share of revenues from hydrocarbons will continue declining in budget receipts
Read more
Road vital to Ukrainian army near Ostapovskoye under Russian control — expert
Andrey Marochko said earlier that with the liberation of Ostapovskoye, Russian troops expanded the buffer zone between the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions by more than 1 km
Read more
UAC delivers new batch of Su-34 fighters to Russian Defense Ministry — Rostec
Rostec emphasized that the Su-34, thanks to its versatility and significant arsenal of weapons can perform a wide range of missions, making it one of the most sought-after aircraft in the Aerospace Forces
Read more
Russia cannot ignore Japan’s belligerent policy — top security official
Sergey Shoigu pointed to "almost constant provocations"
Read more
Russian ambassador visits US congresswoman’s Christmas reception
"Wonderful event with warm atmosphere and exceptional hospitality," the Russian embassy wrote
Read more
US Department of Energy raises 2025 Brent oil price forecast to $68.91 per barrel
At the same time, the agency expects global oil inventories to continue growing, which will exert significant downward pressure on prices
Read more
More sabotage, Western patronage: what is known about terrorist acts prevented by Russia
Twenty-four criminals and their accomplices have been neutralized and over 2,000 have been detained through the coordinated efforts of security agencies since the beginning of the year
Read more
Two peace deals brokered by Trump on verge of failure — agency
A senior Trump administration official said the US president expected Thailand and Cambodia, as well as Rwanda and Congo, to "honor their commitments" to halt the violence
Read more
Russia prepares response to potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that the UK, the European Commission’s leadership, and the majority of NATO and EU member states took "a completely destructive position" on the Ukraine issue
Read more
Euroclear could lose 16 bln euros held in Russia if Russian assets confiscated in EU
"If the EU's decision is interpreted as a confiscation of Russian assets, this will make Euroclear and its clients investing in Russia vulnerable to legal action and asset seizure," Guillaume Eliet said
Read more
Europe is 'moving in some bad directions' — Trump
Donald Trump voiced concern about the current political track taken by EU countries
Read more
Twenty-five more Russian children listed on Ukraine’s database of unwanted persons
The personal details of the children were included in the database over an alleged attempt to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty
Read more
Russia’s New START proposals can stop destructive process in field of security — official
According to Sergey Shoigu, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals aimed at creating a system of equal and indivisible security are particularly important now
Read more
Russia says only Ukrainian air defense damages civilian objects in Ukraine
Vasily Nebenzya also said the majority of Ukrainians do not want to fight for a government he claimed they don't support
Read more
Analyst says new US strategy offers Russia 'rare window' of opportunity
According to Eldar Mamedov, the new NSS demands a peace in Ukraine that serves American interests — prioritizing stability over maximalist justice, de-escalation over moral posturing, and the hard work of diplomacy over the seductive folly of endless war
Read more
Russia, US not yet discussed Zelensky's statements about readiness for elections — Kremlin
"We haven't had time to discuss it with anyone," Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
Russia, China conduct air patrol in Asia-Pacific Region — defense ministry
The air patrol was not directed against third countries, the ministry stressed
Read more
Press review: Trump pushes Ukrainian elections as Europe debates use of Russian assets
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 10th
Read more
Putin may drive himself around city when traveling without motorcade — Peskov
Vladimir Putin is an experienced driver with more than 50 years behind the wheel
Read more
UAV operators destroy Ukrainian dormant drones at Krasnoarmeysk — top brass
Having learned the tactics of Ukrainian militants, the unmanned aerial vehicle operators successfully identify camouflaged enemy drones on rooftops, roads, and in other hidden places
Read more
Spain suspends investigation into death of defector from Russia over lack of suspects
The investigative actions did not allow to initiate a case against a specific person
Read more
NATO-style alliances in Asia create threats for entire region — Russian security official
Summing up the results of a Russian delegation’s visit to the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, Sergey Shoigu pointed out that the issue of regional security had been discussed in detail
Read more
WWIII avoided thanks to Trump’s policies — Russia’s special presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev also thanked the US leader for clarity on Russia "having a stronger negotiating position than Ukraine to resolve the conflict"
Read more
Venezuela grateful to Russia for concern over updated US national security strategy — MFA
"We express our gratitude and support for the statement issued by the Russian government," said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto
Read more
IN BRIEF: Lavrov on attempts to steal from Russia, West pushing Kiev to continue fighting
The Russian foreign minister noted that European countries are trying to seize Russia’s foreign currency reserves because they don’t have enough money to continue military operations in Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky says ready to hold elections in Ukraine
However, he said that legislative changes and security measures are needed to hold elections so that military personnel can also vote
Read more
Musk calls for elected body instead of European Commission
"The current system is rule by bureaucracy, not democracy," he noted
Read more
An-22 aircraft crashes in Ivanovo Region — emergency services
According to the source, seven people were on board
Read more
Russian troops liberate Ostapovskoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US proposes creating demilitarized zone in Ukraine — WP
According to the report, the planned demilitarized zone "would be established along the entire ceasefire line", behind which there will be "a deeper zone in which heavy weapons would be excluded"
Read more
Putin promises to visit Indonesia
President Prabowo Subianto noted that perhaps the Russian leader could find time for this in 2026 or 2027
Read more
Lavrov to update senators on key matters of Russia’s global agenda
The minister is expected to lay an emphasis on resolving the Ukraine crisis in light of the latest peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump
Read more
Europe deliberately obstructs Ukraine peace process — Lavrov
The minister emphasized that Europe’s "ideological fervor" in the context of the Ukrainian crisis is increasingly shaped by financial considerations
Read more
Ukraine seizes ship under flag of African country in Odessa
The SBU conducted searches and opened a criminal case under four articles at once, including treason and violation of entry and exit regulations
Read more
Republican Congressman Massie introduces bill for US to exit NATO
According to the document, NATO "no longer aligns with current US national security interests"
Read more
Russia in contact with US, awaiting outcomes of discussions with Kiev — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov specified that consultations continued "at the current level of engagement"
Read more
Kremlin calls Zelensky's statement on readiness for elections ‘quite new’
Earlier, Zelensky said he was ready for Ukraine's presidential election, but added that it requires legislative changes and security measures so that servicemen can vote
Read more
Belarusian General Staff believes West preparing for war
Pavel Muraveyko noted that Minsk considers it necessary to resolve all issues diplomatically
Read more
Trump may exclude Zelensky from talks on Ukraine — US radio host
Steve Gill noted that many in Trump’s inner circle "are questioning whether Zelensky has either the power or the desire to actually end the conflict"
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine unlikely to escalate into WW3 — Trump
According to the US president, the Ukrainian conflict is "a big problem for Europe," which "they’re not handling well"
Read more
Russia pays fee to UN budget fully — representative of Secretary General
Stephane Dujarric added that Russia had contributed $71,781,915
Read more
Russia ready to share with Vietnam special military operation experience — Shoigu
Sergey Shoigu highlighted that no other country in the world had experienced the kind of pressure from information warfare that Russia was experiencing these days
Read more
Kazakhstan partly redirects oil to China after attack against CPC — Energy Ministry
"The incident at the CPC marine terminal did not result in a complete halt of exports" over the oil pipeline and supplies continue with the use of the existing infrastructure subject to safety measures, the ministry stated
Read more
Russia to become world leader in unmanned systems development by 2030 — expert
According to Konstantin Yashin, this issue is getting significant attention from the government, and personally from Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
UK imposes sanctions against philosopher Alexander Dugin, the Rybar think tank
In addition, restrictions were imposed on the Foundation for the Protection and Support of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad
Read more
Russia prefers to achieve special op goals diplomatically — diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Russia sees no serious conditions for that because of the subversive activities of European hawks
Read more
Turkey tries to ensure non-proliferation of Ukrainian conflict in Black Sea — minister
Turkey has repeatedly said that it strictly adheres to the 1936 convention
Read more
US reporter Christopher Helali added to on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database
Christopher Helali has been accused of "encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine and "dissemination of Russian propaganda"
Read more
Zelensky tries to drown sensible settlement proposals in stream of nonsense — envoy
The change in the format of Vladimir Zelensky's interaction with press is also due to his nervousness because of the tough position of the United States, noted Rodion Miroshnik
Read more
Russian troops expand buffer zone liberating Ostapovskoye — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the liberation of Ostapovskoye opens maneuver room for Russian troops to advance both north and west of the settlement
Read more
Europe cannot cope with reality of Russia eventually winning, achieving set goals — Lavrov
"Europe is blinded by the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russia has to look for alternatives to dollar — Lavrov
The minister recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that Russia was cut from the dollar by abusing its position as the global reserve currency and using it as the political weapon
Read more
Zelensky says new version of peace plan will be handed over to US on Wednesday
According to Zelensky, work is underway on three documents
Read more
Liberation of Konstantinovka by Russian troops to affect whole military operation — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, Konstantinovka is currently one of the most difficult areas in the zone of the special military operation
Read more
Russia seeks to put end to Ukraine's war against its own people with special op — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that those who did not accept the 2014 coup d'etat in Ukraine were met with armed resistance from authorities
Read more
US Treasury Secretary discusses sanctions on Lukoil, Rosneft with Ukrainian PM
Scott Bessent also said that during the phone call with Yulia Sviridenko he highlighted US President Donald Trump’s commitment to securing a lasting peace in Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites in past 24 hours
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy pickup trucks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Far East needs new 12.8 GW in generating capacity to eliminate energy deficit
"The first thing that must be done in terms of infrastructure is to eliminate the generation deficit," Yury Trutnev said
Read more
Lukashenko extends visa-free regime for 38 European countries to 2026
It said the conditions for visa-free entry remain unchanged
Read more
New theft scheme, concern in Zelensky's circle: statements by Russia’s SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Vladimir Zelensky's entourage fears that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will hurt their pocketbook
Read more
Taking Novodanilovka Russian troops move closer to Orekhov — defense source
Success in Novodanilovka was achieved thanks to a proven tactic: first, reconnaissance identifies weak points in the defense, then artillery and precision weapons deliver strikes, after which the infantry takes up positions, the source said
Read more
North Korean leader offers condolences on death of Russian envoy to Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un emphasized that the course in which the DPRK-Russia relations have developed into the present firm alliance is clearly associated with the devoted efforts of Alexander Matsegora
Read more
Trump reveals his favorite word
The US president said that he loves word "tariff" more than any other word in the dictionary
Read more
Hungarian foreign minister rips EC president von der Leyen's leadership
According to Peter Szijjarto, under her leadership, Europe became a much less safe and much less competitive place than it used to be
Read more
Russia prioritizes sustainable peace in Ukraine over ceasefire — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that it should be accompanied by the signing of documents on the matter
Read more
Trump hopes to clinch peace deal on Ukraine by Christmas — Financial Times
The story says Zelensky replied that he needed to consult with his allies in Europe first
Read more
Zelensky admits no chance of Ukraine joining NATO
"Neither the US nor several other countries see Ukraine in the alliance yet," Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East takes control of Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region — top brass
Units of Russia's Battlegroup East prevent the enemy from moving or changing of positions unnoticed in the urban area, as well as from supplying reserves and ammunition to them
Read more