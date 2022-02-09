Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday said Russia doesn’t plan to invade Ukraine and blamed the US for "aggressive plans."

The hype around Russia’s hypothetical invasion of Ukraine is similar to what was happening in the US media in the early 2000s, before the US and its allies started the military operation in Iraq, she said. Then, lots of reports were stoking tensions, including on television, the diplomat said.

"That looks very much like this false narrative regarding Ukraine now and some ‘aggressive plans,’" she said. "We don’t have these aggressive plans, but I have a feeling that the US has."

"We learn from US newspapers that we will attack Ukraine," Zakharova said. "That’s even as we believe we and that country are a people that has a common history."

She said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine.