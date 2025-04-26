Ukraine loses over 76,500 troops during incursion in Kursk area

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost more than 76,500 troops in combat in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Overall, during military actions in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 76,550 troops, 412 tanks, 341 infantry fighting vehicles, 314 armored personnel carriers, 2,297 armored combat vehicles, 2,803 motor vehicles, 647 self-propelled and field artillery systems, 64 multiple launch rocket systems, including 15 US-made HIMARS and seven MLRS, 31 anti-aircraft missile launchers and 11 loader-transporters," it said in a statement.

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the complete liberation of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops. This creates conditions for Russian forces to develop success in other frontline areas and brings the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime closer, the Russian leader said. Putin congratulated Russian fighters and commanders on the complete rout of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6, 2024.