ROME, December 25. /TASS/. There is a danger of "Ukrainization" of Italian politics and public life, the Russian embassy said, condemning this phenomenon on its official social networks.

"The Russian side has always warned that the unlimited backing of supporters of the terrorist neo-Nazi regime in Kiev contributes to the transfer to the Apennines of the worst rituals and practices prevailing in Ukraine since 2014: cruelty, radicalism, intolerance, Neanderthal nationalism, suppression of dissent, xenophobia, etc. All this inevitably leads to the "Ukrainization" of Italian politics and public life in general with the tacit consent, and in fact with the assistance of the authorities," the embassy said.

It referred to a December 22 incident at The University of Naples Federico II, where a group of Italian public figures who participated in the conference "Russophilia. Russophobia. Really." was verbally abused.

The embassy did not name the participants, but the incident was widely discussed on local social networks, and it is known that Professor Angelo d’Orsi and publicist, former MP Alessandro Di Battista were attacked by Ukrainian nationalists led by Italian activists, including from the +Europa party. Di Battista was an invited guest at a lecture read by the professor. There have already been attempts to cancel and boycott this lecture in Turin. However, it only attracted more public attention. Earlier, the Ukrainian diaspora, with the support of some minor Italian political forces, tried to hold pickets, but they gathered only a handful of people. Then they decided to arrange a real "ambush" at the lecture at the University of Naples, according to d’Orsi’s written statement. It can also be seen on the distributed recordings. Several dozen "listeners" turned out to be Ukrainian nationalists wearing T-shirts with inscriptions in support of Ukraine. The professor and the organizers of the lecture conducted by the local section of the National Association of Italian Partisans, were insulted.

The Russian embassy expressed its full solidarity with the Italians who became victims of the Ukrainian Nazis and the irresponsible Italian politicians who condoned them.

Both Professor d'Orsi and Di Battista are prominent public figures. Like dozens of other well-known personalities from among diplomats, cultural figures, and political scientists, they defend the thesis of a "contract war" in Ukraine, which the West is waging against Russia by the hands of Ukraine. They oppose the imposed Russophobia and the official line of the Italian and EU governments. Di Battista has recently released an e-book titled "Russia is Not My Enemy.".