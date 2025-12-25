Russia approves treaty with Myanmar on protection of citizens in international justice

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved an agreement with Myanmar on mutual protection of citizens in international justice and submitted it to President Vladimir Putin for sending it for ratification in the State Duma, according to the document published on the portal of legal acts.

"To approve and submit to the President of the Russian Federation for ratification in the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on mutual protection of citizens from abuses in the field of international justice, signed in St. Petersburg on May 20, 2025," the document said.