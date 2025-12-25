GENEVA, December 25. /TASS/. The Swiss should respect Russia and do business with it, major Swiss businessman Tito Tettamanti, one of the top 300 richest people in the confederation, said.

"We have to respect Russians and do business with them," he said in an interview with Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche. "The West has made a mistake by intervening too much in Ukraine's affairs to weaken Russia."

When asked how he evaluates the US plans to end the Ukrainian conflict and sign a peace deal, Tettamanti replied that Washington "had made serious foreign policy mistakes." Now "this is being corrected," because now "the Americans have realized that they can no longer carry out a hegemonic policy."