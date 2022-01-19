Western countries request UN Security Council meeting over North Korea’s missile launches

UNITED NATIONS, January 19. /TASS/. The delegations of Western countries have requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on January 20 over reports of North Korea’s missile launches, a Security Council source told TASS.

"Closed-door consultations will take place at the request of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Albania and Ireland," the source said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said earlier that North Korea had fired two short-range ballistic missiles in eastern direction on January 17, which had fallen off North Korea’s eastern coast outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

On January 5 and 11, North Korea test-fired missiles that Pyongyang described as hypersonic. On January 14, North Korea fired two railway-borne missiles.