Moscow, Astana discuss dates for Putin’s 2026 visit to Kazakhstan — ambassador

ASTANA, February 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Astana are discussing the dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan in 2026 at the invitation of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the agenda for the talks, Russia’s ambassador to Astana Alexey Borodavkin told TASS.

"As for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, such annual exchanges of visits have already become established practice. At present, the dates are being coordinated and work is underway on the substantive agenda of the talks," he said, adding that "the visit of the Russian president to Kazakhstan will become one of the most vivid pages in the history of Russian-Kazakh interstate relations and will provide an additional impetus to the dynamic development of fruitful cooperation."