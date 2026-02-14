US military prepares for lengthy military operation against Iran — Reuters

LONDON, February 14. /TASS/. The armed forces of the United States is preparing for a possible military operation against Iran, which may take several weeks, Reuters reported citing two unnamed US officials.

According to their information, the plans for the upcoming operation have already been drafted. It will be more complicated than last year’s attack on the Islamic Republic and may include not only Iranian nuclear infrastructure, but also its governmental and security agencies.

At the same time, Washington expects Iran’s retaliation, which may increase the risk of a regional conflict, the agency reported.

Trump stated on January 26 that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran, and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons. The US leader warned that "the next attack will be far worse" than the summer 2025 strikes on Iran. "Don't make that happen again," he added.

Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.