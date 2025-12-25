Zelensky says he spoke with Witkoff and Kushner by telephone

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has announced that he spoke with US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner by telephone.

"Today, I had a very good conversation with President Donald Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. "We discussed some significant details of the work. There are good ideas that could work for a joint outcome and lasting peace. I hope that our Christmas agreements and the ideas we discussed today will be useful."

He did not disclose the content of these "ideas," but added that Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov, who recently returned from talks in the United States, were present during the conversation alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga and his deputy Sergey Kislitsa, and Zelensky’s office staffers Igor Brusilo and Alexander Bevz.

The two sides agreed that Umerov would speak again with Witkoff and Kushner today, Zelensky said.