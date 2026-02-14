With Europe’s trust in US undermined, Washington seeks to ease tensions — NYT

NEW YORK, February 14. /TASS/. Europe has lost trust in the United States, and Washington is attempting to reduce tensions in relations with European countries at the Munich Security Conference, The New York Times (NYT) writes.

"European trust in America’s commitment to shared values, European security and even territorial integrity was already damaged, but after Davos (World Economic Forum - TASS) many of Europe’s leaders gave up hope for a return to the old trans-Atlantic relationship," the op-ed states.

According to the publication, at the conference that kicked off on February 13 in Munich, the US has been making efforts at de-escalation. American officials are reportedly guided by the so-called "pragmatic realism," and do not make insults toward Europe.

"But there is little evidence that American policy has changed," the NYT adds, noting that Europeans remain skeptical and wary of the United States.