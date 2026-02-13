Europeans to remain outside talks on Ukraine until they recognize reality — Russian MP

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. European leaders will remain outside the negotiating process on Ukraine until they acknowledge the reality of the conflict, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"European hawks are unwilling to acknowledge the reality of the conflict in Ukraine and the failure of the Banderite regime. <…> With such an approach, the Europeans will remain outsiders of the negotiating process on Ukraine for a long time," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the statements by the EU leaders at the Munich Security Conference, which runs from February 13 through 15.

He advised Western leaders to take note of US President Donald Trump’s remarks that Vladimir Zelensky "is going to have to get moving" toward a peace deal. "And all those who keep on fanning anti-Russian hysteria and promise support for Ukrainian fascists should better get moving this way too," Slutsky added.